Nancy J. Roman, age 64, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Argyle, NY. Nancy was born on June 23, 1956 in Schenectady, NY to the late Nicholas and Shirley (Smith) Roman. Nancy attended Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake high school and Schenectady Community College. Nancy loved nature and the outdoors. Some of her happiest times were when she traveled the country camping with her parents. She found spiritual inspiration in nature, as well as with her church. Nancy was kind-hearted and caring, and took to heart the Biblical injunction to "do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God." Supporting her church's social programs was an important part of her life. Nancy is survived by her brother William Roman, niece Meredith Roman, and nephew Brendan Roman. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Please note social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations will be followed. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Tim Coombs on Thursday at 10 a.m. Seating is limited. Please RSVP to 518-399-5022 in order to reserve a seat. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 185 Swaggertown Rd, Scotia, NY, or to Schenectady Community Ministries, 837 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Nancy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
