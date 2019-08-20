Home

Nancy L. Wainwright


1939 - 2019
Nancy L. Wainwright Obituary
Nancy L. Wainwright, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at her home in Scotia, NY after a short illness. Her funeral service will be held this Tuesday at the First Reformed Church, 8 N Church Street, Schenectady, NY 12305 at 11:00 a.m. Nancy was born on August 1, 1939 in Amsterdam, NY to Edward and Mildred Nicholas. She was a graduate of Woestina High School in 1956 and had a successful career working at both the Scotia-Glenville High School and at Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She married Earl W. Wainwright on April 22, 1961 and together they raised two sons. She was very involved in her local community especially her church. In her spare time she enjoyed camping, biking and hiking in the Adirondack's and Catskill Mountains. She was a devoted grandmother, was one of the kindest people you would ever meet, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her by her sister Sally (John) Hemstreet, her sons Jeff (Dori) Wainwright and Tim (Leanne) Wainwright, and four grandchildren Jon, Nick, Tess and Katherine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Reformed Church.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
