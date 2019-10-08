|
Nancy L. Welch, 81, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Saratoga Springs, New York on June 26, 1938, she was the daughter of Warren and Beatrice Barnes. Nancy worked at the Saratoga County Infirmary and later for Stewart's in West Milton for many years, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed music and square dancing. Her family was her greatest treasure and she loved family gatherings and having coffee at Stewart's with her friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward H. Welch, Sr.; son, Edward Welch, Jr; grandson, Warren Fitzgerald; brothers, Clifford Barnes and Richard Barnes, and sisters, Jeanne Harris and Lucinda Storm. Nancy is survived by her children, Lee Ann Welch (Richard Joubert), Jodi Medero (Alfonso), Bonnie Blonkowski, Kelly Goodhue (Roger), Scott Welch (Felicia Hilton), and Amanda Bailey (Jeremy); siblings, Kenneth Barnes, Timothy Barnes, Deborah Fitzgerald, Melinda Reid, Lori Barnes and Chester Barnes; dear friend, Millie Duval; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019