Nancy Lynn Petersen Harrison, 77, of Harrisonburg, died June 29, 2019 at Augusta Medical, Hospice of the Shenandoah in Fishersville, VA. Ms. Harrison was born April 8, 1942 in Schenectady, New York, and was the daughter of the late Carl William and Irene Pusczyk Petersen. She received her Bachelor's degree from S.U.N.Y. Fredonia in New York and her Master's degree from James Madison University. She taught high school speech and drama in New York and later served with the American Red Cross as a "Donut Dolly" in Seoul, Korea. After relocating to Harrisonburg, she taught in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County school systems and later was involved in interior design for the original timeshare units, Mountainside Villas, at Massanutten Village Resort. She retired as Marketing Director at Summit Square Retirement Community in Waynesboro. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking and entertaining. She was a member of the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists. She is survived by a sister, Johanna Petersen of San Rafael, California; her cousins, Carol Wictorwitch of Latham, NY, Marilyn Snow of Scotia, NY, and Eleanor Deuval of Hadley, NY; and a number of close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27th at 4:00 pm at the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists, 4101 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, Va. Interment will be in the Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg S.P.C.A., 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801 or the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists, P. O. Box 96, Harrisonburg, Va. 22803. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 9, 2019