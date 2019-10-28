|
Nancy M. Shapiro, 91, died peacefully October 12, 2019, in Schenectady NY. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 25, 1927, the youngest child of Sam and Sara (Schwartz) Yules. Nancy graduated from Brooklyn College. She met the love of her life Alan P. Shapiro when both were counselors at the former Ethical Culture School Camp on Lake Otsego in Cooperstown NY. Nancy and Alan were married happily for 53 years, until his passing. They called Warwick NY home for most of their lives. Nancy loved her family, reading, the New York Times crossword puzzle, duplicate bridge, and monthly dinners with her fine friends in Warwick. She is survived by her three sons John (Ellen Kitagawa) Shapiro of Wyomissing PA, Dan (Leslie Trimble) Shapiro of Media PA, and Andrew (Betsy Henry) Shapiro of Schenectady NY; six grandchildren Timothy, Nicole, Rachel, Isaac, Peter, and Molly; and two great-grandchildren Asher and Micah. In addition to her parents and dear husband, Nancy is predeceased by her brothers Raymond Yules of Manhattan NY and Howard Yules of Cranbury NJ. The family would like to thank the staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center of Schenectady NY for the wonderful care they provided Nancy during her last years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation in Warwick NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019