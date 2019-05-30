Nancy Marie Scholz, age 75, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Wesley Community in Saratoga Springs. Nancy was born on June 2, 1943 in Schenectady, NY and was the daughter of the late Paul H. and Marion (Finn) Scholz. Nancy was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady, NY, class of 1964 and went on to study nursing at Bellevue School of Nursing in NYC. After graduating, Nancy had a career as a Registered Nurse in Ellis Hospital and as a Pediatric Nurse in Southampton Hospital before joining the Air Force in 1969. Nancy was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1972. After her honorable discharge Nancy found a passion for animals, especially Manora Labrador Retrievers. She became known as a well-known breeder in the area and shared her talents by serving as the Chairwoman for many different dog shows. She also spent time serving as president of the Mohawk Valley Kennel Club. Nancy is survived by her loving brother, Paul (Maribeth) Scholz; her dear nephews, Robert and Steven Scholz; her wonderful grand nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Alina, John, and Michael; as well as several other cousins, family members, and friends. Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her dear nephew, David Scholz. Nancy's family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors, nurses and various staff for the good care she received at Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta, the Wesley Community in Saratoga Springs, Community Hospice of Saratoga and the Albany VA Medical Center. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, New York 12019. Funeral will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to AFTD Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Nancy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019