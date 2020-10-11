Nancy Marie Walko, 82, of Clifton Park passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on October 8, 2020. Born in DuBois, PA to the late James Edgar and Mabel (Steele) McCartan. She received her Nursing Degree at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, and continued her education at St. Joseph's College in Maine, where she received her bachelors degree. Nancy married her devoted husband of 58 years, Joseph P. Walko, in Wilkinsburg, PA. The couple lived in Connecticut and Ohio, then moved to Glenville, NY, in 1970. They raised their children in the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake school district, and moved to Clifton Park in 1986. Throughout her life, Nancy was a dedicated nurse. She worked locally at Ellis Hospital, was a long-term member of the Ballston Lake Ambulance Squad, and for 16 years was the School Nurse at Charlton Heights. She found purpose in helping others, whether as a private duty RN, or volunteering within her church, St. Edward the Confessor, where she took blood pressures for many years. Nancy also volunteered at Birthright in Ballston Spa, was a Girl Scout Leader, and a Cub Scout Den Mother for years. She enjoyed being part of the Burnt Hills Red Hat Organization, and the Social Butterflies. In her fifties, she boldly joined a Soccer League, and had fun learning to play the game. Yet in her full life, before all else, her family came first. With her husband Joe, Nancy created a home filled with love. They will forever be proud of the legacy they created together. Nancy was pre-deceased by her sisters Dorothy Quirk and Mary Ellen Schull. Continuing Nancy's memory are: Her husband, Joe Walko; children, Nancy M. (Robert) Murphy, and Joseph (Audrey) Walko; beloved grandchildren Nancy Marie Murphy, Molly Walko, Joseph Walko, Heidi Walko, Elizabeth Walko and Katherine Walko; her much loved sister Marjorie Wilson, brother John (Diane) McCartan, and dear cousin Mary Ellen Hickey; and many nieces and nephews, all close in her heart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park on Wednesday, October 14th at 11 AM. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM, prior to the Mass, also at St. Edward's. Inurnment will be at a private ceremony at St. Anthony's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Birthright of Ballston Spa, St. Jude's Hospital, or a charity of your choice
