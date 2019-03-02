|
|
Nancy Mills, age 66, formerly of Schenectady, passed away in her home on February 25, 2019 of natural causes. Nancy is survived by her children, Robert, Jennifer and Elizabeth Mills and John Swartz; her grandchildren, Nathan Mills, Devon Lamoureaux, Brianna Santiago, and Xavier Mills and her good friend, Bob Swartz. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Joan Cunningham and her brother, Robert Cunningham. Burial will be private in the Spring with close friends and family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019