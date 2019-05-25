Nancy Rose Sacco, 95, of Austin Place, entered into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Joan Nicole Prince Home in Scotia, New York, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born on January 22, 1924 in Ft. Edward, New York, a daughter of the late Frank and Carrie (Napolitano) Mauriello. She attended the former Nott Terrace High School and then the Royal Barber & Beauty School where she later became an instructor. Nancy also cut and styled hair in her "basement salon" for friends and family and was rarely caught without her scissors in her purse in case someone needed a trim. Nancy was a longtime communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady until it closed its doors. Nancy was also a communicant of several other area Roman Catholic Churches. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt and will be truly missed by all who knew her. Nancy was affectionately referred to as "Mema" by those her knew her well. Nancy enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, and playing Bingo and cards. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Alexander Sacco; her daughter, Nancy Ann Sacco Buffington; her brother, Anthony Mauriello; and her sisters, Betty Napolitano, Josephine Alberti, Mary Mare, Constance Karandy, Beatrice Arrain, Carmella Frescatore and Delores Aulicino. Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Leo) Palmer; her brother, Dominick (Marge) Mauriello; her grandchildren, Todd Buffington, Nancy Ann (Dave) Viall and Leo (Melissa Orner) Palmer, III; her great-grandchildren, David and Alexander Viall, and Jackson and Quinn Palmer, her furry companion; JoJo, and several nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady, New York 12304. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 2150 Central Avenue, Colonie, New York 12304. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Drive, Scotia, New York 12302 or to Community Hospice of Schenectady, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, New York 12205. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Curtis Funeral Home & Cremations. To leave an online condolence, please visit:www.curtisfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 25, 2019