Nancy Westfall, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 22, 1921 in Canastota, NY. She was the daughter of Alfio and Rosa Licciardello. She was married to Allen Westfall. They were happily married for 73 years. She devoted her life to her family, god, and her country. She will be remembered for the amount of love and pride she had for her entire family. With a natural green thumb, she loved tending to her vegetable garden and flowers. She enjoyed all sports, especially her New York Yankees. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She will be forever missed by her husband Allen Westfall, her son, Gary Westfall, her granddaughters, Alicia (Chris) Madej, and Danielle Audette, her great-grandchildren, Veronica Audette, Ariana Auddette, Harper Madej, and Hadley Madej, and her sister, Lucy Ruggiero. She now joins in eternal life her parents, Alfio and Rosa Licciardello, her sisters, Mary Hatlee and Molly Caruso, and her brother, Thomas Licciardello. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1735 Alexander Rd., Delanson, NY 12053. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any donations be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1735 Alexander Rd., Delanson, NY 12053 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit WhiteVanBurenFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019