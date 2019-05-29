Naomi Mary Henderson (Spotts), daughter of the late Mary and Charles Spotts entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Naomi was born on December 9, 1932 in Ghent, NY. She attended public school in Ghent. In 1946, her family moved to Albany, NY where Naomi attended Phillip Livingston and Albany High School. Soon she quit school and got a job and married the love of her life Mutual "Red" Henderson and started a family raising two wonderful sons. Later Red insisted that she finish school and she graduated with a degree in 1960 from Albany High School. After receiving the diploma, she immediately began working for New York State. She was employed first with Motor Vehicle and then later as a supervisor at the Department of Criminal Justice. She retired after 32 years with the state. In 1965 her family moved to Rotterdam, NY. Naomi was an avid bowler and was a member of the SSWBA for over 55 years. She was elected the first secretary and was secretary of the year from 1984-85 in the bowling association. Naomi and Red also became active in the Pine Grove fire department. The most important thing in Naomi's life was becoming a Jehovah's Witness on June 7, 1973. She truly loved her God Jehovah! Besides her loving husband, Mutual "Red" Henderson, she is survived by her two sons, Bradley (Melody) and Mark (Roseanne) as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one honorary son, Van Herbert (Judy) and one loving God-daughter, Vinita Meadows (Jeff). Naomi appreciated the love and care of her congregation especially Alta Mastrianni, Stephanie Pischel and her daughter-in-law, Roseanne Henderson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Clarence "Harry" Spotts; two sisters, Ruth Mondun and Geraldine Thomas; as well as three nephews and three nieces. A celebration of Naomi's life will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will precede the service from 2 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kingdom Hall. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019