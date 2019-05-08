Naomi L. Crandall, 99, a resident of Sonata Senior Living and Resort Community, Vero Beach, departed for her Heavenly home the evening of Friday, May 3, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in Troy on April 5, 1920, daughter of the late Phillip and Ida Germond Ott. Naomi was the beloved wife of the late Cornelius Augusto Crandall, who predeceased her by 34 years. Naomi was also predeceased by her brothers Arnold and Thurman Ott, sisters Mildred Spiak and Ann Love, and great-grandson, Ryan Williams. After graduating from Lansingburgh High School in 1938, Naomi attended Albany Business College, then worked at Montgomery Ward in Menands. With her husband, Neil, they operated Dunshire Farms Dairy in Troy. Naomi lovingly raised her four daughters on North Lake Avenue in Brunswick. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker, and enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and baking for her family. Her daughters benefited from Naomi's keen sense of fashion and sewing skills as she created all their school, church, and dance attire. She was especially known for her wonderful pies, featuring her own distinctive pie crust. To share her incredible sewing and baking talents, she organized two 4H groups, whose participants presented home making demonstrations, entered many sewn garments and baked goods at the Schaghticoke Fair each year to win numerous ribbons and financial awards. She was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Sycaway, where she taught Sunday School, and served as secretary for her women's group, The Thistles. She and her husband were active in the Memorial Mates couple's group, too. Naomi and Neil were also members of several circle and square dancing clubs, and bowled with the Mixed Misfits at Alpha Lanes. After her children were grown, Naomi worked for Servomation at the Waterford GE plant. She became one of the founding volunteers of Captain's Treasures Next To New Shop reselling donations from the community to benefit Captain Programs in Clifton Park. In addition, Naomi was a member of the HiWay Leisurettes Bowling League for many years. In 1994, Naomi moved to Vero Beach, FL, where she continued to bowl and also volunteered at the Auxiliary of IRMC Thrift Shop. Naomi quickly became a regular swimmer and maintained at least an hour or two of daily pool aerobics well into her 90s, and often before sunrise. Naomi had credited the swimming and daily walking for her longevity. Other interests included reading, playing cards and watching NY Yankees games. Naomi is survived by her four daughters Gail Surprenant (Richard) of Brunswick, NY, Cheryl Pollock (James) of Clifton Park, NY, Virginia Crandall (Hugh Logsdon, deceased) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Cindy Leonard (John, deceased) of Vero Beach, FL. She was the cherished grandmother of Kenneth Pollock, Clayton Pollock (Kari Krute), Richard Surprenant (Susan), Susan Milos (Joseph), Lynda Williams (Dale), and Vanessa Bannister (Mike). She was the adored great grandmother of Rocky, Kody, Nikolas, Emma, Joe, Kristie, Ryan, Shane, Jessie, and Hannah. She was a proud great-great-grandmother, to Louis, Jaxon, Rylee, Megan, Ryder, Gavin, and Skylar. Also beloved by Robert and Crystal Albright. Funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy, NY 12180 where the Reverend David Martin, Pastor of Hope United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorys Garden. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To place an online condolence or for directions, please visit morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on May 8, 2019