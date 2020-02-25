|
Natasha Polishchuk, age 55, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the company of her loving husband, Michael and devoted daughter, Rita, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Natasha had a life that spanned the globe, from Siberia, where she was born, to New York where she immigrated in 1988. She was most in her element telling a meandering story surrounded by friends, family, and her grandchildren. She will be remembered by all as a person who could find the bright side in everything she experienced. There is no doubt she will be waiting with a smile and a book, ready to read with Jackson and Carter. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Please join us in celebrating her life at Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue Albany on Thursday, February 27th at 10:30 a.m. Receiving line will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral and burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation so that no other mother, wife, or friend has to endure the arduous battle that took our best friend. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020