Nathaniel Kirkland
Nathaniel "Nate" Kirkland, 88, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Shaker Place Rehabilitation in Albany, NY. He was born and raised in Aiken, S.C. As young man he moved to upstate New York where he met and married his late wife Edna Kirkland. They were married for 50 years. Nathaniel was deacon in the Refreshing Spring Church of God in Christ for many years. He was employed in the farming industry for over 50 years. He was also regularly active in his community. Nathaniel was preceded in death by his wife, his parents Willie and Lizzie Kirkland, son Jason and 10 siblings, He is survived by his children Valerie (Carlton) May and Nathan Thomas (Renee), sister Marie Harris and eight stepchildren. Funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 24 at 11 am at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A calling hour will be held from 10 am to 11 am prior to the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Central Avenue, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Arrangements entrusted to New Comer Cremations and Funerals.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
