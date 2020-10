Or Copy this URL to Share

Naylon Carrington, 18, departed this life unexpectedly on Friday, October 23rd 2020. Funeral service will be live streamed via Facebook for the community on October 31st, 2020 @ 11:30 a.m. Repass for immediate family only, 1090 Crane street Schenectady, NY. Public balloon release grave side @ Evergreen Memorial Park, 2150 Central Ave Schenectady at approximately 1:30 p.m.





