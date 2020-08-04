Neal J. Moyer, 75, of Maple Street, Broadalbin passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born in Paterson, NJ on December 28, 1944 a son of Cornelius and Helen Ruit Moyer and was a 1963 graduate of Eastmont High School. Neal later graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology with a BS in Engineering. He lived in Farmingdale, NJ before moving to Broadalbin, NY to care for his brother, Paul. Mr. Moyer was employed as an electrical engineer at AT&T Bell Laboratory where he held a patent for the Multifrequency Signal Receiver. He retired in 2001 from an AT&T spinoff - Lucent Technologies after working twenty-eight years. Neal was a veteran of the US Army and was stationed in Turkey during the Vietnam War. Later, he served in the Army Reserves, teaching reservists how to fire an M16 and survival techniques. He retired in 2004. He was active at the First Presbyterian Church in Broadalbin, with its newsletter, dinners, and fundraisers. From 2007- 2013, Neal organized the Reach Workcamp at the church. He volunteered at the Broadalbin Ecumenical Food Pantry bringing much joy to all. Neal was a magician and his main goal in life was making people laugh. He had a variety of sock puppets that would come out in times of stress. He was a member of the Northeastern Woodworkers Group. Neal was an amazing person who always put others first. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Paul and Laura Moyer. Survivors include his wife, Susan Davey Moyer, whom he married on July 26, 1987; and many, many, many loved ones. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black St.), Johnstown. A Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Linda Martin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, in care of funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store