1/1
Neal J. Moyer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal J. Moyer, 75, of Maple Street, Broadalbin passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born in Paterson, NJ on December 28, 1944 a son of Cornelius and Helen Ruit Moyer and was a 1963 graduate of Eastmont High School. Neal later graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology with a BS in Engineering. He lived in Farmingdale, NJ before moving to Broadalbin, NY to care for his brother, Paul. Mr. Moyer was employed as an electrical engineer at AT&T Bell Laboratory where he held a patent for the Multifrequency Signal Receiver. He retired in 2001 from an AT&T spinoff - Lucent Technologies after working twenty-eight years. Neal was a veteran of the US Army and was stationed in Turkey during the Vietnam War. Later, he served in the Army Reserves, teaching reservists how to fire an M16 and survival techniques. He retired in 2004. He was active at the First Presbyterian Church in Broadalbin, with its newsletter, dinners, and fundraisers. From 2007- 2013, Neal organized the Reach Workcamp at the church. He volunteered at the Broadalbin Ecumenical Food Pantry bringing much joy to all. Neal was a magician and his main goal in life was making people laugh. He had a variety of sock puppets that would come out in times of stress. He was a member of the Northeastern Woodworkers Group. Neal was an amazing person who always put others first. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Paul and Laura Moyer. Survivors include his wife, Susan Davey Moyer, whom he married on July 26, 1987; and many, many, many loved ones. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black St.), Johnstown. A Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Linda Martin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, in care of funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Halgas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Halgas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halgas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved