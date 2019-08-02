|
Ned (Edward) Chapman was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son who will be missed every day. Ned passed away Sunday, July 28 surrounded by the love of his family. All who knew him will remember him for his enormous kindness, generosity, optimism, and incredible sense of humor. Ned and his wife, Bonnie, opened Sunnyside Gardens in 1978 in Niskayuna, NY before moving the business to Saratoga Springs in 1982. His favorite part of the business was growing plants and he always strived to have the best flowers in the area. He was a true businessman at heart and his most recent passion was his Christmas tree farm in Perth, NY. He loved just walking around the fields, checking out how well the trees were growing. As a successful business owner in Saratoga, he was most proud that it allowed him to contribute to a variety of charities and organizations. He was generous with his time and would bend over backwards to help other families or businesses in need. He was a true gentleman and friend to everyone. He had a lifelong love of trains and believed real men wore pink. He adored kids, especially his four grandchildren (Claire, Magnus, Hannah, and Kelso), and loved hearing children's laughter each fall during Sunnyside's Pumpkin Patch season. He will always be loved and remembered by his beloved wife, Bonnie; his children Lea, Heather, and Kip; his much loved grandchildren Claire, Magnus, Hannah and Kelso; his mother Janet; his sisters Jannie and Helen and their husbands (Russ and Scott); his sons-in-law Graham and Joe; and his numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his larger extended family of numerous in-laws. Ned was predeceased by his father, Donald D. Chapman. It was a running joke in the family that everyone had worked at Sunnyside at one time or another. The family would like to thank the numerous nurses, doctors, and support staff at Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center who helped care for Ned over the past months. They would also like to thank his local physicians and Community Hospice of Saratoga County for their support and kindness over the past few weeks. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers (because god knows, we have enough), please make a donation to Community Hospice of Saratoga County.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019