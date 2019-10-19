|
Nelson J. Tyler Sr., 74, of Fultonville, NY, passed away September 26, 2019 peacefully after a brief illness while out of state. He was born June 15, 1945 in Phillips, Maine. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 53 years. He was predeceased by his oldest son, Michael and survived by his daughter, Nicole (Kevin) Phillips of Broadalbin; son, Nelson (Kimberly) Tyler Jr. of Amsterdam; his grandchildren, Brittanie, Alison, Christopher and Gracie Mae and two great-grandsons, Joshua and Harley. He is also survived by a brother, sister, nieces and nephew. He was a retired diesel mechanic. He cherished being with family, friends and grandchildren. He had a love for the outdoors and traveling with his wife. Tractors were a passionate interest of his. A family service to celebrate his life will be held privately. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019