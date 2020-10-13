1/1
Nelson Lindsay "Lin" Carter
Nelson Lindsay "Lin" Carter, age 89, passed away October 9, 2020. Lin was born on March 11, 1931 in Schenectady, NY. He is survived by his loving wife and life partner of 64 years, Patricia Ann (Bomer) Carter, children; Jane Carter Mitchell (Reed), Linda Lee Carter (Phillip Hurst) and David Lindsay Carter (Jill Marie), six grandchildren and two siblings. Lin's work in service to others was illustrated best through a 40-year career as a professional with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), retiring as the Scout Executive/CEO of the Chicago Area Council in 1194. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Notes of condolence can be sent to Lin's wife, Patricia, at HarborChase, 1619 N. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60563. For full obituary visit www.beidelmankunschfh.com. Info 630-355-0264

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 13, 2020.
