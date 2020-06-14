Nicholas Anthony Solomon, 31, of Amsterdam, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in Niskayuna on April 9, 1989. Nicholas was the beloved son of Pastor Anthony Nicholas Solomon and Billie Jean (Rose) Solomon. Nicholas graduated from Duanesburg High School class of 2007. He pursued his career in the art of Landscape/Hardscape design. Nicholas was a gifted Landscaper and a master in the art of Hardscape. His passion for Hardscape can be seen throughout the many homes in the capital region and that passion will forever be etched in stone. Whether it was a patio, a wall, columns, fire pits, or a massive stone stairway he always put his heart and soul into the project he was working on. His wit and humor with family,friends,and anyone he worked with always kept them encouraged and smiling. Nicholas loved his dog Lily, his family and friends. He really loved just hanging out with his sister, Amanda and his nephew, Yuliano. Whether it was family dinners, sitting around his fire pit, or just being with them was a great joy. He enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden,yard work, riding dirt bikes,snowmobiles,snow boarding, or hunting he was a man that loved being with nature. He was a great cook, admired artwork and music. In addition to his parents Nicholas is survived by his siblings: Nicole (Abele) Tommell and her husband Marc Sr., Ian Abele, Roger Solomon and his wife Sara, Amanda (Solomon) Prater and her husband Lamar. His nieces and nephews; Marc Jr. and Adeline Tommell, Debra and Sully Solomon and Yuliano Camarena. Nicholas was predeceased by his brother David Anthony Solomon (2003) and the only grandparent he knew William B. Rose, Sr. (2005). A private committal will take place in Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Because of his love for animals the family requests that donations be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, Amsterdam,N.Y. 12010, in Nicholas' memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.