|
|
Nicholas J. Giulianelli, 71, of Pawling Ave., died Friday, February 28th at Albany Medical Center, following a yearlong battle with lung cancer, with his loving and faithful family at his side. Born in Troy on January 5, 1949, he was the son of the late Arcangelo and Theresa Gaetano Giulianelli. A Mechanicville High School graduate, Nick also attended HVCC where he earned his Associates Degree in Electrical Construction and Maintenance. Shortly after college, Nick began his career, working for General Electric, Schenectady, as an electrician and member of the Union IUE-CWA Local 301, where he would stay for 46 years before retiring in February of 2016. Nick enjoyed simple things in life. His daily rides through the countryside with his wife Linda looking for deer and other wildlife were important to him. He truly loved spending time with his family and was the family fix it man; he enjoyed doing odd jobs for his family. Nick is survived by his wife of 14 years, Linda Nolan Giulianelli, whom although he married in March of 2006, had been together with for nearly 30 years. Nick is also survived by his children, Karla Giulianelli of Mechanicville, Nicholas (Kathrina) Giulianelli Jr., of Stillwater, Michelle (Jason) Miller of Stillwater, DJ (Melissa) Young of Clifton Park, and Timothy (Katie) Young of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Mercedes, Jillian, Amelia, Charlie and Annie-Rae, siblings Peter Giulianelli, Roseanne (Dugie) Dugan, Rita (Tom) Fiacco and Robert (Ronnieanne) Giulianelli, several nieces and nephews and his good friend and brother-in-law, Kevin Nolan. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A reception for family and friends will continue at Hillcrest Fire Department beginning at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in memory of Nicholas J. Giulianelli, Sr.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020