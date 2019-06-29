Nicholas J. Mariani, 69, died Friday, June 28, 2018, at home. Nick was born and educated in Albany, the son of Nicholas and Elaine Mariana. Through the years worked at several jobs before working with the Schenectady City School District. In good health he enjoyed activities in Saratoga Springs, family events in Catskill, where he was known to many as "The man with the Golden Hands", and the Schenectady Democratic committee gatherings. He loved wood working, carving, drawing cartoons and painting. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Marcia Mariani; two brothers, George (the late Linda) Mariana and James (Roseanne) Mariana; nieces and a nephews; his beloved extended family and his little buddy, JoJo. Calling hours Monday evening 5 to 7 at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning 11 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave. Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 29, 2019