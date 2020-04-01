|
|
Nicholas Petralia, 73, died Saturday March 28, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Nick was born in Saratoga Springs to the late John and Sophie (Stuka) Petralia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a police officer for the City of Saratoga Springs for 20 years, retiring as a sergeant. Nick and his family were active members of the (Schuylerville) Green Sabers Drum and Bugle Corp. He remained a lifelong member of the American Legion. American Legion. Nick and his wife bred Cavalier King Charles Spaniels under their Gray Stone affix. Nick was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Candace Petralia. He is survived by his wife 35 years, Darlene (Seaman) Petralia, four children, Deborah Kaminski, David (Pamela) Petralia, Wendy Hoofnagle and Daniel Clouse, two brothers, Michael (Pat) Petralia and John Petralia, six grandchildren, Rachel, Madeleine, Nicholas, Benjamin, Matthew and Lexi. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Nick's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020