Nicholas S. Iovinella, 85, passed peacefully at home on April 23, 2020. Nick was born in Schenectady, a son of the late Vincent and Sarah Scott Iovinella. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School, class of 1953 and honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. Nick founded and operated Superior Rug Cleaning; before working for Felthousen Florist where he made wire molds for floral arrangements. Nick retired in 1995 as a mechanic after 20 years of service for OGS. He was a faithful communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan Vail Iovinella and his brother Vincent Iovinella. Nick is survived by his loving children, Sue Ann Iovinella, Marlene (Michael) Marotta, Ella Barbara Wessels, Chris (Cindy) Lanne and Mark (Dorothy) Cronin; nine grandchildren,four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, interment for Nick with Military Honors will be held for immediate family in Memory Gardens.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020