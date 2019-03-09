Nicklas P. DeLella, 100, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday evening March 5th with his family by his side. Born and educated in Schenectady, Nicklas was the son of the late Vincent and Mary (Ciaella) DeLella and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. A World War II Army veteran serving with the 89th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, Nicklas was a programmer for over 30 years for the General Electric Company in Schenectady and had also worked for the A.L.C.O. A member of G.E. Quarter Century Club, he was an avid golfer and fisherman. Nick was a horse racing fan, enjoyed his visits to the casinos and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Predeceased in 1972 by his beloved wife, Gertrude (Kubina) DeLella. Nicklas was also predeceased by his two sons, Gregory A. DeLella in 1953 and Nicklas V. DeLella in 2014. Nicklas is survived by his daughter, Rae Marie DeLella and her husband, Michael Cydylo of Saratoga Springs, Michael's children, Michael Cydylo Jr. (Cortney)of Rotterdam and Jessica Bartlett (Jay) of London Ontario, Canada and his great-granddaughter, Harlei Cydylo; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of Nicklas' family. Nicklas' family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Saratoga Hospital, Dr. John Pezzulo, the staff of Community Hospice of Saratoga and to the Malta Ridge Ambulance Service for their care and kindness over the years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. DeLella's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message or a condolence for Nicklas. family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary