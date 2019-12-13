|
On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, our dear husband and father, Nickolas A. Izzo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love at his home in Mechanicville, NY. Nick was born on July 25th 1938, to parents Nickolas and Pasqualina Izzo. Nick was 81 years old, and lived his entire life in his hometown of Mechanicville. He graduated from MHS in 1956 where he played football and ran track. He married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Emilia "Mimi" Sgambati. They were married on June 23, 1960, and were married for 59 years. They raised 5 children: Nickolas, Joanne, Jacqueline, Patrick, and Christopher. Nick served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964, with a tour in Korea. After serving in the Army, Nick worked as a laborer in Local #452 for 40 years until "retirement." Nick "Nickyboy" was known for being someone you could count on if you needed help. His work ethic was well known throughout Mechanicville, and through his work he developed long lasting friendships. Nick was dedicated to his family, working two jobs and weekends providing for his family's needs. Beyond working, his spare time was spent mostly in activities that focused around his family and the city of Mechanicville. He was an Active participant in revitalizing the Feast of the Assumption, Booster member for the MHS wrestling team, Fraternal Hall, Elks, Athletic Club, and spending endless hours watching HS sporting events. Some of Nick's hobbies were fishing, water skiing, Cleveland Browns, Syracuse Football, and Saturday morning breakfast club at Bubbles. Nick was very proud of the family he and Mimi created. In addition to his sister Bettina (Izzo) and Martin Chauvin, Nick left behind his true love Emilia, children, Nickolas and Linda Izzo, Joanne (Izzo) Peluso, Jacqueline (Izzo) and Vincent Beltrani, Patrick and Mary Ell Izzo, and Christopher Izzo. Eleven grandchildren, Gabriella and Nick Izzo, Emilia and Louis Peluso, Adriana (Beltrani) and Chris Anderson, Maria (Beltrani) and David LaRotonda and Olivia Beltrani, Sarah, Emma, and Patrick Izzo and Christopher Izzo, a great-grandchild, Mathew LaRotonda, his brother-in-law, Stephen (Mary Kay) Sgambati; as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 15th. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the church with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Nick in a special way are asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Avenue Albany, NY 12208 in his memory. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions to the church.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019