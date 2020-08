Or Copy this URL to Share

Nicole L. Folks (42) August 1, 2020, passed suddenly at her home. She is survived by her long time partner Jason Knuckles, her mother Kathy Bell and her father-in-law James Jamison all of Schenectady, a daughter Kaliene Langworthy and granddaughters Ami'na and Alison Whitlow of WV and daughter Willou Folks and granddaughters Lydian and Rinoa Franklin of VA and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



