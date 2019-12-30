The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Nicolina T. "Nickie" Tessitore

Nicolina T. "Nickie" Tessitore Obituary
Nicolina "Nickie" T. Tessitore, 93, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center. Nickie was born and educated Schenectady, the daughter of Victor and Pasqulina Tulio. At one time, she was a waitress at the Edison Club and had been a sale clerk at the Little Folks Children's Clothing Store at Mohawk Mall. She loved to cook for family and friends. Nickie had been a longtime communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church and a member of the Sacred Heart Society. She was predeceased by her husband, Patsy A. Tessitore, he died in 2011 and their son, Michael Tessitore. Nickie is survived by two children, Patrick C. Tessitore of Niskayuna and Gail (Nick) Nicklas of Jensen Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia, Gabrielle and Elisha; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Brogan and Hunter and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Alphonse, Vito, Louis, Frances, Tony and Gerry. Funeral service, Friday morning, 10:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Thursday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
