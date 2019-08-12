|
Nino H. Corradi, 87, of Rotterdam, passed away on Thursday, July 26th 2019 at Capital Living Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rotterdam on March 8th 1932. A beloved son of Antonio Corradi and Santa Corradi. He was one of two sons and he cherished his loving brother Frank Corradi, and his wife Jane and both his niece and nephew along with their family. On June 4th, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart Betty Jean Rockwell, and together they had five beautiful children, Cynthia Menagias (Louie Menagias), Nino Paul Corradi (Riessa Corradi), Frank Corradi, Paul Corradi (Tina Corradi), and Patti Corradi. He also cherished and loved all of his grandchildren. He had 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and his great-great-granddaughter. He loved all of them dearly. Calling hours, in which we welcome family and friends to join us, will be held on Wednesday, August 14th 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A prayer service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in memorial fund in our Father's name. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Deacon Joe Brennan and all of the family and friends for being in our hearts and prayers and for the support from all the Corradi Family. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019