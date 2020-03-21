|
Noah T.J. Sheldon, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, March 17th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Schenectady, Noah was the son of Warren W. Sheldon of Scotia and the late Sharon McGroty. A 1996 graduate of Schenectady High School, Noah attended Hudson Valley Community College. The co-owner of Schenectady Stone Company for the past 15 years, Noah was a former member of Troop 23 of the Boy Scouts of America, a 4-time all-star with the Bellevue Little League and was extremely proud of his Bellevue upbringing. He loved his motorcycle, camping, music, gardening and cooking. An outdoorsman, Noah enjoyed Lake George, NY along with hunting and fishing. Noah is survived by his life partner, Jessica Galusha of Duanesburg, his children, Dominick Cordero and Noah Sheldon both of Duanesburg, his father, Warren Sheldon (Betty Ann) of Scotia, brothers, Adam Sheldon (Katie) of Rome, NY and Eli Sheldon (Brandi) of Florida, NY and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Noah's life will be held at a time and place to be announced. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020