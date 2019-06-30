Nola Jean Duquette, 82, passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Mechanicville, she was the daughter of Robert and Cornelia Thomas. Nola was a firecracker in every sense- feisty, filled with life, a spectacle you could not miss. She lived her life with a bang, and leaves everyone in awe of all the extraordinary beauty that she created. She is survived by her four children; Roderick (Bui) Duquette Jr., Rory Douglas Duquette, Charice Duquette and Dawn (Peter) Schaub. Nola is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Roderick Duquette, who passed away in 1980. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Wednesday July 3rd at Memory Gardens Cemetery 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. A celebration of life will follow at 3pm at The River Road House 989 River Rd. (Rt. 5S), Rotterdam Junction. Memorial contributions may be made in Nola's memory to Community Hospice of Schenectady 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 30, 2019