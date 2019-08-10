Home

Norbert H. Latrimore

Norbert H. Latrimore, 83, passed at home on August 6, 2019 after a long illness. Norb was born in Schenectady, NY to Charles H. and Mary R. Latrimore and lived in the area his entire life. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorleen and his brother, Richard. Norb is survived by his daughters, Lori Latrimore, Kathi Marks and Lynn Dobradi and grandchildren, Kelsey and Stephen Dobradi and Michael Marks. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
