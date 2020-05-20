Noreen E. King
1937 - 2020
Noreen E. King, 83, entered peacefully into eternal rest on May 10, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Noreen was born on January 11, 1937, in Kingsley, Iowa a daughter of the late Foriest and Elizabeth Wetrosky Fitzpatrick. Noreen graduated in 1955 from Kingsley High School, and later located to the capital region. Noreen worked for several years as a teacher's aide prior to working at multiple phone company's i.e. NY Telephone Company, AT&T, and lastly Verizon from which she retired. Noreen enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren; her many friends and her beloved dog Jenny. She also enjoyed traveling to visit family in Iowa and the occasional trip to a casino. Noreen was predeceased by her beloved husband, William J. King; grandson, Zachary King; brothers, Jerry Fitzpatrick and Darryl Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her loving children: Ricky (Lorie) King, of Stillwater, Jeffrey King and Robert (Kim) King, all of Schenectady; her cherished grandchildren, Logan King and Marina King; great-granddaughter, Audrina King; sisters, Norma Jean (Vorrence) Mattson, of Oregon and Judy (Wayne) Heimgartner, of Iowa; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Noreen will be interred in Schenectady Memorial Park. Due to State and Federal guidelines, the King family will gather privately for Noreen's services.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 20, 2020.
