Noreen E. King, 83, entered peacefully into eternal rest on May 10, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Noreen was born on January 11, 1937, in Kingsley, Iowa a daughter of the late Foriest and Elizabeth Wetrosky Fitzpatrick. Noreen graduated in 1955 from Kingsley High School, and later located to the capital region. Noreen worked for several years as a teacher's aide prior to working at multiple phone company's i.e. NY Telephone Company, AT&T, and lastly Verizon from which she retired. Noreen enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren; her many friends and her beloved dog Jenny. She also enjoyed traveling to visit family in Iowa and the occasional trip to a casino. Noreen was predeceased by her beloved husband, William J. King; grandson, Zachary King; brothers, Jerry Fitzpatrick and Darryl Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her loving children: Ricky (Lorie) King, of Stillwater, Jeffrey King and Robert (Kim) King, all of Schenectady; her cherished grandchildren, Logan King and Marina King; great-granddaughter, Audrina King; sisters, Norma Jean (Vorrence) Mattson, of Oregon and Judy (Wayne) Heimgartner, of Iowa; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Noreen will be interred in Schenectady Memorial Park. Due to State and Federal guidelines, the King family will gather privately for Noreen's services.