Noreen M. Flaws passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. She was 80. Born in Niskayuna on April 25, 1940, daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Priddle) Reinhart. Noreen had worked for General Electric, Schenectady in earlier years. She often attended local craft shows where she would sell her wood crafts, a longtime favorite hobby. She enjoyed her flower gardens and when she was younger, camping and fishing were her favorite pass-times. Survivors include her children, Sandra Flaws of Queensbury and Todd Flaws of Perth, her sister, Judy Reinhart of Glenville, her grandchildren, Corey (Lauren) Johnson and their children Mya and Asher, Ryan Moseman (Caitlin Remillard) and their son Weston and Eric Moseman. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Noreen was predeceased by her son, Donald Flaws, her siblings Lawrence Reinhart and Dorothy Davis. Relatives and friends may call from 11 to 12 noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. A service will be conducted at 12 noon in the funeral home with social distancing and face covering required per CDC guidelines. Burial will follow in West Galway Cemetery.





