Claydon, Norma G. "Tootsie", 86 years old passed away September 06, 2020 at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes after a long illness. Norma did NOT die of COVID-19. However, as a result of its many unyielding, oftentimes contradictory, and at the very least controversial restrictions was forced to spend the last 5+ month of her life alone - void of communication, or connection from her family and loved ones. Norma was born, raised, and a lifelong resident of Troy, N.Y., and graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1952. She was the daughter of Alice Bell Fuller and Frank Fuller. Norma was a stay-at home mom while her children were young, who returned to the workforce with the goal of saving money for a down payment on a house she could call home. Throughout her life she often commented that next to her family, buying their little" house on the hill" was the best thing they ever did. Norma worked as a secretary. Her first jobs when starting back to work were temporary assignments with the Manpower Placement Agency. It wasn't long before she was offered and accepted a full-time position with the St. John-St. Paul's Lutheran Churches in Troy where she worked for several years prior to accepting a full-time position in the Math Department at RPI where she remained until retirement. For the most part, Norma was a homebody who led a quiet, honest, and ordinary life. In many ways she was quite reserved yet outwardly she exhibited an outgoing happy go lucky demeanor. She laughed, a lot, worried a lot. Norma went about her daily business by working hard at her job, tending lovingly to her family and home, striving to do the right thing, and helping others by doing kind and thoughtful gestures in an effort to make things right for others. In retirement she was content sitting on her back porch drinking her coffee "cup of slops", looking out at the flowers in her garden, reading the morning paper, watching the birds come to the feeder, watching her many morning shows, and doing crossword puzzles and word searches. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends who dropped by for a visit at which time a fresh pot of coffee and conversation around the kitchen table was always in order. She also looked forward to having lunch with her son who worked nearby and dropped by regularly once or twice a week, seeing her grandson - lovingly referred to as "Eagle Feather"…a nickname she gave him as a child, and visits with her grand-doggies. Norma enjoyed day trips especially trips to VT., scheduled trips with local bus tours, and in promt tu trips with her daughter, niece Diane, or long-time friend Wilmah. Such "adventures" took place as soon she could leave behind a note of her whereabouts, grab her purse, and get out the door. Jaunts always involved stopping someplace for a bite to eat which most often included something "good and chocolatey". Halloween was a much looked forward to holiday during which time she and three of her family and friends dressed as witches then proceeded to the porch where they interacted with neighboring trick or treaters as candy was doled out. Norma was a Red Hatter, and head of a group called the Scarlet Sisters. Some of Norma's other enjoyments were camping trips spent with family where she'd walk her grand-dogies to the "Secret Garden", reading, collecting Precious Moment figurines, and an annual Pilgrimage to the Victorian Stroll in downtown Troy. Two interesting factoids about Norma are her being chosen as an extra in the filming of the movie the Bostonians, partially filmed in Troy, where she had the honor of meeting former actor Christopher Reeves, and that she along with three other family members shared the same birth day of January 5th. Norma had a strong will, and determination who did things when she was ready. In more than one instance she defied the odds, one of them being a cancer survivor. Her will to live was no different at end of life, despite her circumstances, where she put up a courageous fight until it simply was her time to go. Those who knew Norma could imagine her saying, "I'm NOT going until I'm good and ready, and the good Lord takes me, and not a breath sooner. Now be quiet, and knock it off". Norma is survived by her son Milton T. Claydon Jr. "Murph", daughter Susan D. (John) Matthews, grandson Christopher N. Matthews, cousins, several nieces and nephews and their children, and her godchildren Gary Temple and Tracy Munton of FL. She was predeceased by her husband Milton T. Claydon Sr., siblings and their respective spouses Jean (Bill) Temple, Donald (Sandy) Fuller, Nelson (Maggie) Fuller, James Fuller, two sisters who died before her birth, in addition to several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. Due to the varying feelings and beliefs surrounding COVID-19, there will be no public viewing hours. Viewing will be by invitation only for immediate members of the family. Family and friends who wish to pay their last respects are invited to attend a burial service at 11 a.m. on Friday September 11 at the gravesite located in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave. in Troy N. Y. Persons attending graveside services should meet at Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home located at 312 Hoosick Street in Troy by 10:15 a.m. for 10:30 a.m. dismissal and procession to the cemetery. Those attending are asked to bring along their favorite morning beverage along with either a piece of chocolate or a jelly donut that will be consumed together in honor of Norma, and as a special request by her. Facial masks are optional. Social distancing will be in effect. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter or rescue of choice in memory of Norma. Troy, New York. Please express on-line condolence by visiting morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com
.