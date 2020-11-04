Mrs. Norma I. Johnson, 93, of Amsterdam, New York died peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 28, 1927 she was the daughter of the late LaBerta (Quick) & Homer Werkheiser. She was a graduate of Easton High School in Easton, Pennsylvania. Married to Donald R. Krahmer on June 19, 1948, she relocated to Amsterdam where she raised her family of eight children. She remarried on May 3, 1980 to Michael A. Johnson. Spent her earlier years managing her home and caring for her children; she was later employed as Office Manager for Mohawk Ford, and Bookkeeper for Dudka's Garage. Later, she worked for FMCC until her retirement. Norma, a dedicated mother and grandmother, was actively involved in her family's lives. She was a member of the local PTA, serving as President for several years & earning an Honorary Life Membership. Norma was a member of the National Society of Poetry and had several poems published; she was a talented seamstress and enjoyed dressmaking and other creative arts and crafts. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her sons, Robert D. Krahmer and Franklin V. Krahmer; and one sister, Anita George. Survivors include one son, Raymond J. Krahmer; five daughters, Elizabeth A. Krahmer, Susan D. Barbin, Norma Jean Miller, Margaret D. Kosuda and JoAnne G. Solis; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and two great great grandsons. Calling hours for family and friends will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Private burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Liberty Foundation, 43 Liberty Drive, Amsterdam, NY 12010, an organization Norma advocated for and supported greatly. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com
.