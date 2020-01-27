|
Norma J. (Shafer) Ordon, 86, of the Kingsway Community, passed into God's hands at Ellis Hospital on Saturday, January 25,2020, with her family at her side. Born July 19, 1933 in Carlisle, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Juliette Shafer. Her family soon moved to Schenectady, where she resided in the general area for the rest of her life. Norma had various Employers during her working career, which included Convenient food markets, Northeast Savings Bank, and Price Chopper. She was a member of the Rotterdam Elks LORE, loved to travel, garden, and spend time with her grandchildren. Beside her parents Norma was also predeceased by her sister Kathryn Miller, and daughter in law Lesa Ordon. Norma is survived by her Husband of 61 years, Stanley R. Ordon of Schenectady, her sons Jeffrey R. Ordon of Rotterdam and James S. Ordon (Mira) of Ballston Spa, brothers William Shafer (Janice) of Princetown and James Shafer (Janice) of Amsterdam, her grandchildren USAF Technical Sgt Bryan Ordon of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ashley Ordon of Cohoes, Joel Ordon of Guilderland and Robert Ordon of Rotterdam. A celebration of Norma's life will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 9 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. A visitation will take place Tuesday, January 28th from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral Home. Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery immediately after the celebration of life service. Please consider a donation to the in Norma's honor. To leave a message or a condolence for Norma's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020