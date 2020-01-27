The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Ordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Ordon


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma J. Ordon Obituary
Norma J. (Shafer) Ordon, 86, of the Kingsway Community, passed into God's hands at Ellis Hospital on Saturday, January 25,2020, with her family at her side. Born July 19, 1933 in Carlisle, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Juliette Shafer. Her family soon moved to Schenectady, where she resided in the general area for the rest of her life. Norma had various Employers during her working career, which included Convenient food markets, Northeast Savings Bank, and Price Chopper. She was a member of the Rotterdam Elks LORE, loved to travel, garden, and spend time with her grandchildren. Beside her parents Norma was also predeceased by her sister Kathryn Miller, and daughter in law Lesa Ordon. Norma is survived by her Husband of 61 years, Stanley R. Ordon of Schenectady, her sons Jeffrey R. Ordon of Rotterdam and James S. Ordon (Mira) of Ballston Spa, brothers William Shafer (Janice) of Princetown and James Shafer (Janice) of Amsterdam, her grandchildren USAF Technical Sgt Bryan Ordon of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ashley Ordon of Cohoes, Joel Ordon of Guilderland and Robert Ordon of Rotterdam. A celebration of Norma's life will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 9 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. A visitation will take place Tuesday, January 28th from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral Home. Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery immediately after the celebration of life service. Please consider a donation to the in Norma's honor. To leave a message or a condolence for Norma's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now