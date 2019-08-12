Home

Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Norma Lumia Sowers


1947 - 2019
Norma Lumia Sowers Obituary
Norma Lumia Sowers of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away on August 7, 2019. Calling hours will be held at the Thomas J. Pirro Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 pm. Interment will be a private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma can be made to (lls.org). If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
