|
|
|
Norma Lumia Sowers of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away on August 7, 2019. Calling hours will be held at the Thomas J. Pirro Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 pm. Interment will be a private at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma can be made to (lls.org). If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019