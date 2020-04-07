|
|
Norman Clark Gittinger, 89, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Pueblo, CO on September 23,1930, the son of James Allen Gittinger and Muriel Clark Gittinger. He attended public schools and graduated from the University of Colorado with a MS in Electrical Engineering. He was immediately hired by General Electric where he had a career of 37 years with the Global Research & Development Center, formerly the General Engineering Lab. He received many patents. He received a master's degree from RPI. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society. Following retirement in 1989, he volunteered with a group of GE Volunteers (formerly GE Elfuns) repairing talking book machines for the New York State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. He designed a special unit for testing amplifier boards which was shared nationally. He did this until his His love of music took him to the Schenectady Light Opera Company where he volunteered for many years in set construction and stage crew. He also enjoyed the Schenectady Symphony, the classical programs at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and occasional trips to the new Metropolitan Opera Company. He was an amateur radio operator with the call sign KG2AO and was a member of the Schenectady Amateur Radio Association frequently volunteered for public service events. For a couple of years, he was also the editor of the club newsletter and received the Boughton Award for outstanding service, He built his first radio when he was about 10-and it still works. Clark lived a full life enjoying many outdoor activities. He was an avid hiker. He was an Adirondack Forty-Sixer and one of the first to climb them all in the winter. He was also a New England 4000 Footer a New Hampshire 4000 Footer and a Northeast 111er. He also completed the Catskill 3500. He completed the Northville Lake Placid Trail in 2 sections. With his wife, he completed the Appalachian Trail. In Colorado, he hiked 39 of the 14,000 foot peaks. One time, while working in California, he climbed Mt. Whitney the highest mountain in the contiguous United States. With a friend and a guide, he summited Mt. Rainier. He also enjoyed canoeing and cross country skiing. He was a Charter Member of the Schenectady Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, and served as Chairman of the Outings Committee and the Trails Committee during the 60's. He was also a member of the Adirondack Forty-Sixers, The Catskill 3500 Club, The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, The Appalachian Mountain Club and the Schenectady Wintersports Club. He was a World Traveler. He visited all 50 states and starting in November, 1999 he and his wife enjoyed a four month seven continent millennium cruise celebrating New Year's 2000 at a Tango Restaurant in Buenos Aires. He has been on several trips to Europe and South Africa, to Antarctica 3 times and a few trips in the High Arctic- preferring Arctic regions to the tropics or big cities. At one time, he and his wife spent 3 weeks in New Zealand and climbed part way up Mt. Cook. He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife, Mildred of 38 years, his sister-in-law, Ruth Hyde of Rochester, NY and his many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held when we can once again get together. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to: the University of Colorado, Engineering Foundation, Boulder, Colorado 80309: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 1229 Baker Ave. Schenectady, NY 12309; the Adirondack Mountain Club 814 Gogigins Road, Lake George, NY 12845 or The Adirondack Forty-Sixers, 29 Maine Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12903. Arranagements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020