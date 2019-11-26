|
Norman J. Lipstein, age 93, died in Jupiter, Florida on 11/24/19. The cause of death was complications due to dementia. Born on 5/14/26 in New York City to Sadie and Harry Lipstein, he graduated from Stuyvesant high school in Manhattan at age 16. He attended University of Michigan School of Engineering, graduating in 1948 with a BS and MS In Mechanical Engineering. He furthered his studies for a PhD in physics at RPI in Troy, NY. His college years were interrupted while he served in the US Navy during WWII until the war ended in 1946. On March 21, 1952, he married Elaine Berger. He began his career with General Electric in Schenectady, NY in the Steam Turbine Division and continued for the rest of his career at the GE Research and Development Center in Niskayuna, NY. As a senior manager, he worked on developing jet engines and wind tunnels and received honors for his invention of GE's first self cleaning oven. Norman was a remarkably talented, competent and giving man. He will be especially remembered for his lifelong passion for aviation. He learned to fly in Ann Arbor and attained his pilot's license, then continued flying private planes and instructing students to attain their pilot licenses and instrument ratings. As a private pilot he also delighted in flying many family members and friends on business and leisure trips. His other passions included sailing on Lake George, building and flying model airplanes, and tournament/duplicate bridge. He was especially known for his hobby of fixing and building things and ran the hobby room for his condo building in Jupiter. He will be remembered dearly for his amazing ability to build and fix anything needed - for family and friends alike. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Elaine. Survivors include loving daughters, Beth (Murray) of Potomac, Maryland, Nancy Mark (Jason) of Sands Point, NY, cherished sister, Miriam Metzger (Sidney), and adored grandchildren, Benjamin and Brianna Burke, Jessica and Charlie Mark, and many special nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, November 29, at 1 p.m. at Agudat Achim Congregation 2117 Union Street in Niskayuna, NY. Interment will follow at the cemetery in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions to fund dementia research are welcome at .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019