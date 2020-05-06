Our beloved Orin Dean Griffin died suddenly last weekend on May 03, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 65. Father, husband, friend and much more, the loss of Orin is a loss for many. Born on April 2, 1955, in Schenectady, Orin is the son of the late Edna (Carnegie) and Samuel Griffin. He is the brother of Al, Lenny (Michelle) and Eric, who predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Thea (Betts) and sons, Terrin and Dillon (and fiancé Sarah Race). From his talents as a high school and college football star to those as a musician and poet, Orin brought an intensity and thoughtfulness to all that he did. Likewise in his professional endeavors, often working for community organizations such as the Schenectady Community Action Program, Orin was a calming presence with a deep concern for the welfare of others. A graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady, Orin was a track and football standout. At the University of Albany, Orin was an impressive running back with rushing records and stats that stand to this day. Orin helped lead his college football team to an undefeated season in 1974; the same team was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2013. Soon after college, Orin went semi-pro with the Albany Metro Mallers and then was recruited to the Baltimore Colts. A broken hand ended his professional football career just before the start of his first season. A passionate lead singer in several R&B bands, including the Bad Boys of Blues and Play Time, Orin's musical pursuits exemplified his artistic abilities. His thoughtful poetry, which included an effort to cultivate the work of other area poets, further illustrated his expressive creativity and concern for others. Orin met his future wife, Thea Betts, in 1985 while both worked at St. Anne Institute in Albany providing supportive services for children and families. They married in 1989 at Thea's familyfarm in Worcester, NY. Their two sons are Orin and Thea's supreme treasures. Other survivors include: the many Griffin, Carnegie and Nixon family members from across the country; Thea's immediate family including Chris and Diane Betts of Albany, Dion Betts of Lancaster, PA, Maia Betts of Plymouth, MA, and her mother Regina Betts of Delmar, NY; Orin's very special family at Friendship Baptist Church in Schenectady; and, the many family and friends who cherish Orin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. A limited and private viewing will be held at Light's Funeral Home in Schenectady. A memorial service will be held this summer in anticipation of reduced COVID-19 restrictions. At a recent family gathering, Orin prophetically implored each of us to connect in our hearts and to be aware of our limited time together. In this challenging time, the family requests your thoughts and prayers in extending the light that Orin brings to so many of us. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 6, 2020.