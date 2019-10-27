|
Owen Dale Sutton died on Oct. 23, 2019 at age 89. He was born in Schenectady on Feb. 3, 1930, the son of Dale and Grace (Bond) Sutton and the brother of John Sutton, all deceased. Owen was married to Betty Kumler on Aug. 25, 1956 for 63 glorious years. They are the parents of Sidney, Ann and Lynn. He was the grandfather of Nick, Alex and Natalie, children of John and Ann Piazza of Southlake, Texas and Eric, Christopher and Kyle, children of Robert and Lynn Paquette of Tewksbury, MA. Owen was very proud of all his grandchildren. Owen grew up in Schenectady but lived most of his married life in Scotia. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School and Union College. Most of his career was in education. He served as an elementary principal of Shenendehowa Central Schools for 20 years. After retiring Owen served as a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers of America, the Master Gardening program of Cooperative Extension, Friends of the Library,and Hospice. Owen enjoyed gardening, making things for his home, nature, listening to music, reading, square dancing, water coloring, science and traveling. Owen was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady at 1221 Wendell Ave where a memorial service will be held on Nov. 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. His body was donated to Albany Medical College. In lieu of flowers, donations in Owen's memory can be made to (Parkinsons) P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 - 5014 or at michaeljfox.org
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019