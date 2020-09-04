1/
P. Kelly Dworak
P Kelly Dworak, 58, of Meehan Rd, died unexpectedly at Schenectady Center for Rehab and Nursing on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, following a brief illness. Born in Troy on March 10, 1962, she was the daughter of the late John Gleeson and Helen Smith Ford. A 1980 graduate of Stillwater High School, she worked as the head teller at Northeast Savings and Fleet Bank for many years and later as a bookkeeper at John Carriero Insurance Co in Mechanicville before health concerns forced her to retire. At home, she was an avid reader, enjoyed painting acrylic figures and many other crafts and was a proud supporter of the Shiners' Hospital. An outdoorswoman, she also loved animals of many varieties and also fishing. She and husband John attended many motorcycle shows where they made a great team, operating their airbrushing business. Above all else, Kelly cherished the time she spent with her loving grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, John J Dworak Jr, her daughter Elyse(George) Papastrat of Jacksonville, NC, son Austin Dworak(Kaela Welch) of Mechanicville, grandchildren Anastacia and Eleni Papastrat, Holden Dworak and Jackson and Oakleigh Hill, her siblings Robert Gleeson(Jean Powell), Cathy(Walter) Yankowski and John(Heather) Gleeson Jr, several aunts and uncles as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 1-3PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. A private funeral home service for immediate family only will follow. Masks will be required for entry and social distancing procedures will be in place. Those wishing to remember Kelly in a special way are asked to make memorial contributions to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 in her memory. During this difficult time, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences for her family.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
