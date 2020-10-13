It is with a heavy heart that I must inform the community of the passing of Dr. Padma Chari of Burnt Hills. Padma passed away early on the morning of Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at the age of 91, after a long illness. Dr. Chari attended Sophia Girls School, Ajmer, followed by Government College, Ajmer. She earned her MBBS in 1957 from Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi. Following a residency at Willingdon Hospital, New Delhi, she was a fellow of neurosurgery at Manchester Royal Infirmary, Manchester, England. Upon completion of an internship at French and Polyclinic Hospital, New York and another residency at Albany Medical Center, she practiced neurosurgery for many years in the Capital District, having a profound positive effect on the lives of her patients and the public at large. Padma was a founding member of the Hindu Temple Society of the Capital District. She was a leading member of the congregation in the Albany Hindu Temple for many years. She was a gold medalist in Hindustani and Carnatic classical music, and taught music to children in the Temple. Padma is survived by her husband, Dr. M.V.K. Chari, of Burnt Hills, her sisters Godawari Ayengar, Jayalakshmi Patnaik, Anuradha Ayengar, Anjana Ayengar, and Shree Ayengar, as well as her brother, Dr. Narayan Ayengar. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews as well. She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. K.N. Narasimha Ayengar and Mrs. Seethamma Ayengar, late of Ajmer, Rajasthan, and her sister Dr. Shanta Ayengar and her brothers Prahlad Ayengar, Dr. Vishwanath Ayengar, Gopal Ayengar, and Nagaprasanna Ayengar. Padma can be viewed by the public at: Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Rd. Ballston Lake, NY 12019 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hindu Temple Society of the Capital District.



