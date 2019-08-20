|
|
Paige Stephens Warner Gauvreau died August 14, 2019 of Parkinson's disease. She was born in Schenectady, New York to Marie Walsh Stephens of Schenectady and John Wallis Stephens of Rome Georgia. She was predeceased by her husbands, Earle Warner and Arthur W. Gauvreau. Paige graduated from Nott Terrace High School class of '49. She was a graduate of Vermont College and after attended Boston College. We celebrate her compassion for the needy and her immense love for theater (especially musicals) and the arts. Throughout her life she worked tirelessly and lovingly in community theater and held many positions in the Schenectady light Opera Company. She was awarded a place in the Thelma Zeh gallery at SLOC which honors people who have dedicated creativity and time to SLOC over many years She will be missed. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Michael Connelly) Warner, Brad (Mary Ann) Warner and Leslie (Jim) Streibel; stepdaughters, Melinda (Doug) Stuart and Hillary (Dave) Oat; a half sister, Brooke Stephens; a son-in-law, Tim Harrington and 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Gayle Warner Harrington Paige's family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead and the Glendale Nursing Facility for the care given to her and her family. Services will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12 noon at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady, 1221 Wendell Ave, Schenectady, NY 12308. Burial will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady in memory of Paige Gauvreau. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12309. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019