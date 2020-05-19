Pamela Ann Marie Shepard, 61, of Schenectady, NY, passed away on May 15, 2020, at home after a long battle with endometrial cancer. She showed the utmost grace and kindness toward her caregivers and family, facing cancer the way she lived her life — with courage and a never-faltering sense of devotion and love to her children and grandchildren. Her strength and spirit inspired all who knew her. While bravely undergoing countless treatments and operations, she was able to continue the thing in life she enjoyed and fought for the most: to spend another day with her four grandchildren (Alexis, Blake, Madelyn and Luke). Amid the coronavirus crisis, she was able to watch them on video, smiling as they grew and learned new things. Pam was born Oct. 4, 1958. She is the loving daughter of Henry and Barbara Judd. She was married Aug. 21, 1976, to Lee Shepard. That beautiful hot day in August started a journey that led to three wonderful children (Erika, Daniel and Cody) who brought her so much joy. There was never a day that would go by that she would not think of them and be immensely proud of the lives they led and families they raised. Although Pam worked many jobs in her life, they were never more important than her family and staying home to raise her children. They were her life. She also had many friends from playing bingo at various halls. She loved bingo and valued those friendships on her nights out. Pam will be remembered for her willingness to help others, her ability to see the good in everybody, the love she had for all those around her and — most importantly — the strength, courage and positivity she had throughout life's most difficult moments. Pam is survived by husband, best friend, caregiver and forever love Lee Shepard; children Erika Kandel (Chris), Daniel Shepard (Suzanne) and Cody Shepard (Jennifer); grandchildren Alexis, Blake, Madelyn and Luke; brothers Donald Judd (Florence), Raymond Judd (Virginia) and Jeffrey Judd (Beth); and brother-in-law Larry Shepard (Barbara). She is predeceased by brother Michael Judd, father-in-law Leland Shepard (June) and grandmother Hedwig Thomas. She is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as two adopted cats, Chloe and — her favorite — Gideon. The family would like to thank all involved in her care at Women's Cancer Care Associates — especially Dr. Patrick Timmins, Lisa Armao, Barb and Michelle — as well as the entire staff at Community Hospice. We would also like to thank special family members Doug and Lori Kitchen and Mark and Leenora Probst for the many things they did to make her feel special and loved; sister-friend Jean and good friend Paul from bingo, who both looked out and cared for her as her illness took her strength; and the many church members who sent cards and prayed during her two-year battle. "Your presence we miss, Your memories we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never" Due to current circumstances, a private memorial gathering will be held later when conditions permit. Donations in Pam's memory can be made to the Schenectady Church of the Nazarene, 2535 Consaul Road, Schenectady, NY 12304, and North Street Community Church, 235 North St., Hingham, MA 02043. For condolences or to light a candle, you may visit www.deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 19, 2020.