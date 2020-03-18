|
Pamala D. (nee White) Spawn, 54, passed peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and devoted friends. Pam was born on March 15, 1966 to Helen and Gerald White. She was a 1984 graduate of Guilderland High School. She worked various jobs including State Bank of Albany, Stewarts's, Dr. Becker and most recently as a bus driver for Guilderland Central School District. Pam was blessed with the birth of her son Jeremy in 2001. Her most important job was being a mom and she beamed with joy as she watched Jeremy grow into a fine young man. She found happiness in caring for animals and critters of all kinds. Her home was a testament to her loving spirit and passion for pigs and Native American culture. Pam married Neil Spawn on October 18, 2008. She loved weekend bonfires, going to the Elks club to see friends and going out to dinner. She enjoyed casino gambling, country music and cowboys and having a beer with friends. Pam's legacy will be the multitude of friends she made along the way. She picked and chose them wisely and they owe her a place in their hearts where they hold her memory dear. She loved her friends fiercely and was happiest spending time with them; cracking jokes and coming up with one-liners. In addition to her parents, husband and son, Pam is survived by her brother Scott (Judy); aunts, uncles and many cousins; her lifelong friend Katherine Martel along with Jason Lindell, Michael Van Auken, Ellen Dorato, Sue Spiak, Cathy Kranker and Dawn Bershwinger. Services will be announced at a later date due to the coronavirus mandates. Online condolences may be sent to www.fredendallfuneralhome.com Donations may be made in Pam's memory to Guilderland Animal Shelter, 6363 French's Mill Rd, Altamont, NY 12009 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020