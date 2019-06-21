Pamela Ellen Nordwall, 64, of Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Pam was born in Schenectady, NY on May 11th, 1955, and spent her early years in Cheshire, CT, the UK and Syracuse, NY. She attended Kent State University and was employed as a Software Configuration Analyst for Northrup Grumman. Pam left this career to join her parents and brother in Maine where she was able to spend more time on her first loves- art and traveling. She was an accomplished artist working with watercolors, ceramics, and many other mediums. Using her artistic talents, inspired and guided adults with intellectual disabilities through her work with the Independence Association of Brunswick, Maine. Pam had more recently been an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Stuart while also caring for her mother. Pam was a kind, loyal and loving person. Her family was always at the center of her life and was where she found the most joy. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Nordwall; brother, Alan Nordwall Jr.; sister, Bonnie (Mitch) Mordas; and many cousins. She will be fondly remembered by her beloved nieces and nephews, Alice, Audra, Abigail, Aaron Nordwall and Mitchell Mordas and Ashley (Michael) Travis. She was predeceased by her father, Alan Nordwall Sr. Pam will be inurned in Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997, (772) 403-4500. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary