Pamela Jane Tweedie, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Friday November 1st at her home in Rotterdam, NY. Born and educated in Burlington, VT, Pamela was the daughter of the late Chuck and Connie (Lister) Donnelly. A para-professional for over 17 years in the Schenectady City School District, Pam last worked in Mont Pleasant School. A member of the Life Church in Colonie, Pam was devoted to her family and enjoyed arts and crafts. Predeceased by her brother, Robert Lister, Pamela is survived by her husband of 34 years, Brian E. Tweedie; her children, Shannon Donnelly of Woodmont, CT and Robert Hotchkiss of West Haven, CT; her father-in-law, Ellsworth "Ted" Tweedie of Rotterdam; brother, Bill Lister of Florida and her three grandchildren, D.J. Hotchkiss, Tobie Donnelly and Jordan Donnelly. A celebration of Pamela's life will be held at a date, time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Pamela's memory to the Rotterdam Emergency Med Services, 2007 Cardiff Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303. To leave a message or a condolence for Pam's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019