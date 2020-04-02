|
He attended Little Falls Grade School on Church Street and High School on Main Street. At 16 years old he worked in SAMS Services after school and during summer vacation. He graduated from High School in 1946 and enlisted in the army in the Fall of 1946. He then served in Japan during the occupation in the 24th Signal Corp for one year. He was honorably discharged in 1947. He went to the Veterans' Vocational School in Troy under the 61 Bill and took up Automotive Mechanics for two years before graduating in 1950. He then worked for Whitbeck Motors soon after. In 1954 he would be married to Mary and together they would start a family in Little Falls where he would work for Johnson Chevrolet. In the late 1958 he leased a gas station in Latham and moved to Schenectady on Chrysler Avenue. In the beginning of the 60's he left the station and began working for Klines General Tire. He bought a house in Schenectady shortly after and remained in the area since then. In 1965 he went to work for Atlantic Cement, now known as LaFarge, where he would retire at 62 years of age in 1990.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020